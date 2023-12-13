VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Perhaps one of the best ways to help the homeless population in Virginia Beach is by helping the city estimate the numbers in order to receive proper funding.

Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation is seeking volunteers to assist with its annual point-in-time, or PIT, count from 3:30-7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan 25. Volunteers will join a team of staff, and other volunteers, to be assigned a specified area where they will find people living unsheltered, administer a survey and distribute resources.

The count provides a snapshot of how many individuals were sheltered and unsheltered during one day in January, and helps determine how much funding a community will receive for homeless programs and services, according to a release. Each year, around $2 million is granted to Virginia Beach agencies that provide housing and supportive services to the homeless, the release states.

Demographic information and other data collected during the PIT Count can be used to determine the scope of homelessness, trends and expose opportunities to address the needs of the population.

Volunteers must be 18 years old and attend mandatory training.

To volunteer, register online by Jan. 1, 2024, at VirginiaBeach.gov/PITCount.