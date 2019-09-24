Volunteers needed to ‘clean up history’ at Williamsburg’s Cedar Grove Cemetery

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – If you have some free time the morning of October 4, your help is needed.

The City of Williamsburg is looking for volunteers to help “Clean Up History” at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Some of the family markers at this cemetery date back to the 1860s and could use some sprucing.

If you’re available to help, the city will supply the cleaning materials and tools.

Meet at the flag pole Friday morning and wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

DATE & TIME:

Friday, October 4, 2019

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

LOCATION:

Cedar Grove Cemetery

809 South Henry Street

Williamsburg, VA 23185