NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Visit Norfolk is having a photo contest for an opportunity to be featured in their upcoming City Guide, print publications and social media platforms. The winner will also receive a $50 Amazon gift card.

Participants are asked to submit their best high-resolution images of the city for a chance to win their prize. Accepted file types include: JPG, PNG, TIF, SVG, PDF, AVI, FLV, MOV, MP4, MPG and WMV.

Enter your submissions to the VisitNorfolk Collector for a chance to win.

For more information, go to VisitNorfolk’s Facebook page.