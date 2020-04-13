Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm

‘Virtual Stage’ presented by Sandler Center during COVID-19 pandemic

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts is aiming to bring more music and entertainment into the homes of Hampton Roads residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater has launched a new Facebook group — Virtual Stage Coastal Virginia — aimed at bringing the local performing arts community together as Hampton Roads residents continue to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Related: Your guide to virtual entertainment in Hampton Roads during coronavirus closures

The page will feature the following special events:

  • #MusicMondays: Local bands and national acts to highlight local groups and national acts
  • #YnotWednesdays: Local artists who have performed at Ynot Wednesdays during the summer
  • #FamilyFridays: Performances from educational programs aimed at grade-school aged students

To learn more, visit the Facebook group here.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories