‘Virtual Stage’ presented by Sandler Center during COVID-19 pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts is aiming to bring more music and entertainment into the homes of Hampton Roads residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater has launched a new Facebook group — Virtual Stage Coastal Virginia — aimed at bringing the local performing arts community together as Hampton Roads residents continue to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The page will feature the following special events:

#MusicMondays: Local bands and national acts to highlight local groups and national acts

#YnotWednesdays: Local artists who have performed at Ynot Wednesdays during the summer

#FamilyFridays: Performances from educational programs aimed at grade-school aged students

To learn more, visit the Facebook group here.

