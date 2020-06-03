Virginia’s ‘Clean the Bay Day’ canceled due to coronavirus but not forgotten

2019 Clean the Bay Day, Richmond area. Some VIPs and other notables in the pics include Rep. Spanberger, CBF Trustee Otis Jones, Ann Jennings, DCR Director Clyde Christman, Rotary Clubs of Richmond, and a lot of folks from Richmond’s Hispanic community.

CHESAPEAKE Va. (WAVY) – Virginia’s Clean the Bay Day has by tradition taken place on the first Saturday in June every year since 1989, this year for the first time it has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers say the annual litter cleanup organized by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and local partners is one of the largest volunteer events in Virginia.

Thousands of volunteers come together to hundreds of sites from Hampton Roads, stretching Richmond to Northern Virginia.

Volunteers set the day aside to clean up well over 100,000 pounds of litter and debris from shorelines, rivers, parks, and streams.

The CBF says cleaning up litter is a great way to celebrate Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week, which starts on June 7.

“Wherever there is litter, there is a chance to help,” CBF Hampton Roads Grassroots Manager Tanner Council said. “This Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week, look for ways to safely remove litter from your neighborhood streets, parks, or nearby waterways.”

Those seeking to take steps towards a saved Bay this month can join the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Walk the Watershed, this a virtual event in which teams commit to walking a total of 200 miles between now and the end of June.

To find out more information on CBF restoration activities and to raise money for Bay restoration, visit cbf.org/walkthewatershed.

