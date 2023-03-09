WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — At more than half a century old, Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que still has the smoke.

The beloved Williamsburg barbecue joint was just named the best in Virginia again by Southern Living magazine. They’ve also won in 2022, 2019 and in 2006.

Southern Living’s rankings are based on feedback from readers, who can’t stop coming back to the famous yellow, brown and orange building just off I-64 at 447 East Rochambeau Drive.

“The splendid pork is generously dressed in Doc Pierce’s original sauce, a unique sweet and tangy blend of tomato and vinegar,” reads the description for Pierce’s. “Thick red-glazed ribs, smoky pulled chicken, and the requisite brisket round out the offering along with crinkle cut fries, coleslaw, and hushpuppies.”

“Thank you for all the love and support!” Pierce’s wrote on their Facebook page about the honor, as some fans suggested that the title should extend past just Virginia.

“Best barbecue on the east coast, I’d bet,” wrote one fan.

It’s the latest in a slew of recognition over the years for Pierce’s, which opened back in October of 1971 by owner Jay Pierce’s parents.

“When we started out, we were cooking one box of Boston Butts a week and now we can do 3,000 pounds in a day vs. 60 pounds in one box,” owner Jay Pierce told WAVY in a December 2020 article ahead of Pierce’s 50th anniversary.

Pierce’s is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, and to order some of that delicious barbecue, visit their website.