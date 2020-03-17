Virginia Zoo’s ‘Virtual Voyage’ to show live giraffe feeding on Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus experts are encouraging Virginia residents to stay indoors if they can — but the Virginia Zoo is offering an opportunity for people to experience nature from their homes.

The Virginia Zoo is posting a “Virtual Voyage” on its social media sites every day at 2 p.m. until March 30. Viewers can get a behind-the-scenes tour of the zoo and learn more about its animals, zoo keepers and education staff by visiting the organization’s social media.

Tuesday’s “Virtual Voyage” will show a live giraffe feeding.

The zoo also offers an “Augmented Reality Tour” on its website. The tour features 12 stops around the zoo, and allows viewers to get “insider information” about its animals and the organization’s conservation efforts, according to its website.

To learn more, visit the Virginia Zoo’s Facebook page or website.

Latest Posts