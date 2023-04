NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo has announced they will be requiring reservations from now until Apr. 16.

These dates line up with many students spring breaks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those who would like to visit the zoo on any of those days will have to pick what day and time they would like to come.

To make a reservation and to buy tickets, visit the Virginia Zoo website.