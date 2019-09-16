Virginia Zoo releases names of newly born red panda cubs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – With the help of the public, The Virginia Zoo has announced the names of the new panda cub triplets born in June.

The cubs, two boys and a girl, have been officially named Lino, Piercy, and Chris-Anne following the public auction for their names.

The highly successful auction launched by the zoo after the birth of the triplets brought a total of $7,500 with a max bid of $2,500 for each of the names.

The zoo said that the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Red Panda Network, an organization working along with the Virginia Zoo to preserve Red Pandas like Chris-Anne, Lino, and Piercy.

In addition to the auction, the zoo also sold an impressive 48 symbolic adoptions for the cubs, in support of the zoo’s conservation efforts.

Virginia Zoo Executive Director Greg Bockheim said the staff at the zoo are “absolutely thrilled” with the success of the auction.

The triplets along with mom Masu will remain off exhibit until later in the fall until the newborns are strong enough to confidently navigate the trees and the rest of the exhibit.