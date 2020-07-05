Virginia Zoo invites visitors for exclusive ‘adults only’ night with beer, wine available for purchase

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo is inviting visitors 21 years old and up for an exclusive “adults only” night to let their inner child roam free!

Whether a date night or some dedicated time with friends, leave the kids at home and roam free inside the Virginia Zoo later this month.

The exclusive “adult only” night will be on July 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Event organizers say there will be food, beer, and wine available for purchase. Exhibits will stay open, however some exhibits may be closed including the ZooFarm, World of Reptiles, and Australia Walkabout depending on the Zoo’s re-opening phase.

Ticket prices:

Zoo Members – $5

Non-Members – $15

Industry and Frontline staff – $5 off

Organizers say all industry and frontline staff will also receive a $5 discount off their ticket price as a thank you for their work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

These include employees in the following industries:

Healthcare

First Responders

Retail (Including grocery)

Service (including auto-body shops, postal and delivery workers, hotels, banks, and financial institution, real estate, journalists)

Food Service (including delivery drivers, farmers, and suppliers)

Supply Chains

Government and Military

Utilities, Construction, Home repair, Sanitation

Officials are reminding visitors that the discount is only valid for the employee, and does not apply to guests, family or friends of the employee.

For more information regarding the event, click here.

