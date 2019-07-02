Virginia Zoo holds annual photo contest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is asking Hampton Roads photographers to enter its 2020 Zoo Calendar Photo Contest.

All professional and amateur photographers are invited to join the contest. The winning picture will be used as the cover of the Virginia Zoo’s 2020 calendar.

The winner will also receive a copy of the calendar and a Zoo behind-the-scenes tour of their choice.

The contest is in its fourth year and brought in nearly 400 photos last year. They were narrowed to 30 and voted on by Zoo staff members for their creativity, photographic quality and originality.

Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Zoo, says the contest has become a favorite for the staff as they love seeing the Zoo and their animals from fans’ perspectives.

Here are the guidelines for the contest:

Virginia Zoo animals or gardens must be included in the photos submitted.

Photos taken on or after August 1, 2018 only can be accepted.

Only one entry of 4 photos per person.

Photos must be high-resolution digital format and submitted electronically throughout Zoo’s website.

Only photos in Landscape (horizontal) format will be accepted.

The photo contest ends on August 31 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be notified through email in September.

To submit your entries, visit http://virginiazoo.org/photo-contest/.