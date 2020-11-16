Virginia Zoo, Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia Living Museum among 150 tourism spots in commonwealth to receive $1.9M grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam has announced more than $1.9 million in matching grants awarded to 161 local tourism programs in Virginia.
Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP) is open to all Virginia tourism industry partners and will help local and regional tourism programs leverage limited local marketing dollars through a local in-kind match of the state grants funds.
In this funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in-kind value to match the VTC grants, and the RMLP will ultimately impact 483 statewide tourism programs.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating effects on the tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia and across the country. Officials are predicting a decline in tourism revenues for 2020.
Several tourism programs in Hampton Roads will be included in the list to receive the aids.
These local programs are:
- Visit Gloucester: For History, For Beauty, For Fun! (Gloucester) — $10,000
- Virginia Living Museum (Newport News) — Dinosaurs and the Great Outdoors — $10,000
- Virginia Arts Festival — Virginia International Tattoo (Norfolk) — $20,000
- Virginia Zoo — Explore in Your Backyard (Norfolk) — $10,000
- Visit Norfolk — The City with Bite featuring Nomarama (Norfolk) — $10,000
- Norfolk Festevents, Ltd. — Norfolk Festevents 2021 Season of Events (Norfolk) — $10,000
- City of Portsmouth Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Tourism — 48-hour Small Town Getaways (Portsmouth) — $10,000
- Getaway to the heART of Virginia Beach — $20,000
- Virginia Beach ViBe Creative District — WanderLove — $20,000
- Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum — Warbird Weekends — $10,000
- Virginia Beach Zeiders American Dream Theater — $10,000
- Colonial Williamsburg — Travel Through History: A Virginia Road Trop — $20,000
- Yorktown — York County Tourism Development; Visit Yorktown — $20,000
- Yorktown — York County Office of Economic Development — Dining on the edge — $8,350
“In Virginia, the travel and tourism industries are the backbone of our communities and our economy, and they have been among those hardest hit by the pandemic,” said Governor Northam.
“These are critical investments that will help to grow demand for Virginia products, drive local spending, and restore additional economic activity as we continue on our road to recovery.”
The RMLP is designed to increase visitor spending by stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand.
