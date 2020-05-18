Live Now
Virginia winery to give away dream wedding for one lucky couple affected by COVID-19

Courtesy – Veritas Vineyard

AFTON, Va. (WAVY) — One lucky couple who has had their plans soured by COVID-19 will get a chance to win and have their dream wedding brought to life with the help of a local Virginia winery.

Veritas Vineyard, located in Afton, Virginia, has partnered up with several vendors for their “Change the Date” sweepstakes, giving away a wedding to one deserving couple whose original wedding plans were affected by COVID-19.

Any couple who’s been affected by the coronavirus, whether it was canceled or delayed, is welcome to apply at Veritas’ website where a team of judges will narrow it down to the top three.

Once the top three is announced, the couples will be posted on Veritas’ Facebook page where the general public will select the winning couple.

Submission for the sweepstakes are now open and the deadline to apply is May 31.

