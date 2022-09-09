HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is opening their 2022-23 Peanut Butter & Jam Family Concert Series with “Dr. Seuss at the Symphony” on Sept. 18.

The event, which starts at 3 p.m. and is at the Sandler Center for Performing Arts, is designed for kids ages 3-12 years old. It will include “Seussical, The Musical,” as well as a version of “The Sneetches” that has been converted into a symphonic poem that addresses friendship and discrimination.



Pre-concert activities begin at 2 p.m. and are hosted by the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, the Virginia Children’s Chorus, and more.

The Peanut Butter & Jam Family Concert Series is intended to introduce children to the orchestra and provide an engaging concert experience.

“When my kids were young, reading books (especially Dr. Seuss books) and making music were essential family activities,” said Helen Martell, who is conducting the orchestra. “I am excited that this [event] combines both of my kids’ favorite pastimes into one concert!”

Additional vocals for the symphony will be provided by the Voices of Virginia from the Musical Theatre Department of the Governor’s School for the Arts.

Tickets start at $12 for children, and $17 for adults. They can be purchased HERE and by calling (757) 892-6366.



Tickets can also be purchased at the Virginia Symphony Box Office Virginia Symphony Box Office at 150 Boush Street, Suite 201, Norfolk, VA 23510 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.