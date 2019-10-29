Virginia Symphony Orchestra offers sensory-friendly concert

This season, the Virginia Symphony Orchestra brings together music lovers of all ages with a brand new show in Newport News.

The new sensory-friendly concert Nov. 2 is an inclusive orchestral performance designed for audiences living with autism.

The show will feature classic pieces, but will also accommodate the sensory needs of those who may have difficulty adjusting to loud sounds and sudden movements.

“Being able to create a welcoming environment for them allows this community to be able to come into the venue in a judgement free zone and experience a concert like everybody else as well,” said Rebekah Geiselman, education and community engagement manager with VSO.

Before the main show, families can enjoy interactive activities and a resource fair featuring local community groups.

Quiet spaces for attendees will be available before and during the show. Families can also move around within the hall during the performance.

This program is supported in-part by a grant from the American Orchestras’ Futures Fund, a program of the League of American Orchestras made possible by funding from the Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.

You can catch the performance this Saturday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. at the Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News. Tickets are $12.

Get more information on the show and tickets here on the Living Local events calendar.