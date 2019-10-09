Virginia Symphony bringing magical sounds of ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ to Chrysler Hall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hear the magical sounds of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” live, in concert at Chrysler Hall in November.

The Virginia Symphony will perform the film’s score as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, according to SevenVenues.

The entire film will play on a 40-foot screen while the symphony performs the iconic music.

You can hear the concert on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. or 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale at The Scope Arena Box Office and or by clicking here.

CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter films’ global concert tour in 2016.

According to a press release, more than 1.3 million fans have enjoyed the spellbinding experience across 48 countries worldwide.