Virginia Opera shifts schedules for upcoming season amid pandemic

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Opera announced an overhaul of the company’s previously announced main stage opera schedule for the 2020-2021 “Love is a Battlefield” season due to ongoing effects and circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of revisions affecting every facet of the company’s operations both on and off stage were required, including debuting the 2020–2021 Season offerings in February 2021, with an attenuated three-production statewide schedule between February 5, and April 25, 2021.

Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” formerly the company’s lead-off October 2020 production, will not be performed. Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” will be rescheduled from November 2020 to April 2021.



The VO season will now begin in February 2021 with the change of a double bill featuring Francis Poulenc’s “La Voix Humaine” and Giacomo Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi” performed in place of Jennifer Higdon and Gene Scheer’s “Cold Mountain.”



The realignment of performance dates and the shifting of one VO production to spring has also necessitated some changes in casting and resulted in “The Pirates of Penzance” only being performed in Norfolk and Richmond. Details of these changes will all be posted on Virginia Opera’s website, vaopera.org.

“The sheer safety concerns for our audiences, performers, and staff; the travel restrictions imposed on our artists; the new social distancing needs required both onstage and throughout the theater present myriad uncertainties and restrictions, and all of these factors have led us to this difficult decision,” says Virginia Opera Artistic Director, Adam Turner.

