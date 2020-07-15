Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art reopens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Calling all art lovers: The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art is now back open.

This is the first time visitors are allowed inside the building since March, when it closed due to COVID-19. The staff is kicking off the reopening by showcasing three new exhibits with a focus on race in America.

“The exhibitions that are on view right now, a lot of people said they’re timely because they talk to the Black and Hispanic experience. They represent what that’s like today to live in that body in our current society,” said Brad Tuggle, MOCA’s director of audience development.

The museum has made strict changes to visitor policies and procedures. Everyone must reserve a time slot online before visiting. MOCA will only let 10 people inside every 30 minutes and masks are mandatory.

Virginia MOCA is open Thursday through Sunday

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (the first hour is reserved for visitors 60+)

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (the first hour is reserved for visitors 60+)

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thanks to a generous donation from a community partner, admission is free for all visitors through January 3, 2021.

