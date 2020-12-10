Virginia MOCA presents Scholastic Art.Write.Now. Tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For the month of December, Virginia MOCA presents a high-profile, national exhibition featuring talented young artists from across the U.S. The exhibit, Scholastic Art.Write.Now. Tour, is produced and presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.

Students across America in grades seven through 12 entered nearly 320,000 original works in 29 different categories. For the exhibition, 37 works are on view.

“It’s really a way to see what’s happening in the teenage mind, how they’re viewing our society, and the issues they’re dealing through these really insightful, thought-provoking, and sophisticated works of art, ” said Virginia MOCA’s Curator of Education Truly Matthews.

The exhibition is compiled of two-dimensional and three-dimensional works on display, including films, paintings, mixed media, and ceramics.

“I want visitors to be inspired. I think the technical skill is astounding, as well as the unique personal voice that comes through these pieces,” Matthews added.

Scholastic Art.Write.Now. Tour is open from now through Jan. 5. Admission is free and open to the public.