What about Bob? Virginia Living Museum’s new bobcat needs a name

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Living Museum is looking for help to name its new bobcat.

The bobcat is about a year old and was rescued last fall in southern Virginia after its mother was struck by a car. He survived, but had several injuries, including a fractured right forelimb that eventually required amputation.

The museum says he developed complications with the right forelimb as he matured, leading to pain and progressive lameness. After consulting with various veterinarians, the museum made the painful choice to amputate to give him “the best chance at a long, pain-free life.

“This little guy has overcome so many challenges in his life; he really is a testament to the strength and beauty of his species, said Dr. Kelsey Hayden at the museum. “We are all so excited to be able to watch him continue to grow and flourish at the museum.”

The bobcat received the amputation surgery in August 2020, and is doing well.

“The dedication of the VLM family of staff and volunteers, which included 24/7 monitoring, coupled with the resilience and determination of this young kitten has produced a healthy, vibrant young bobcat,” the Living Museum said in a press release.

The bobcat will take over for the museum’s longtime bobcat, Cocoa, who is retiring after more than 15 years. Cocoa will still be around, but out of public view.

In the meantime, the museum is asking for name suggestions on social media, with voting on the most popular names beginning Monday, September 21. Voting polls will take place on the museum’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts and through its website. The winning name will be announced October 3, when he will join the museum’s Outdoor Boardwalk Trail.

The museum is also getting ready to add special bobcat tours (pending COVID-19 guidelines) and a Bobcat Cam.

