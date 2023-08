NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Living Museum is looking for help on what they should name their new bald eagle.

A post on the museum’s Facebook page asked the public to submit suggestions for a name for the new eagle. That submission period was open until July 20.

Since then, the museum has narrowed it down to three names. They are debating between: Liberty, Freedom and Apollo!

Voting for the final name is open until August 11. Click here to make your choice.