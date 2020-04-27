Virginia Living Museum moves popular native plant sale online

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Living Museum’s popular native plant sale is back with a virtual twist.

Just in time for spring, those eager to grow the flora in their yard will now be able to choose from the Virginia Living Museum’s online native plant sale.

Beginning May 4, you can choose from 168 beautiful and native perennials, vines, shrubs, and trees for your wet ponds, dry rock gardens, or any style you’d like.

All plants are nursery propagated and many are not yet available in the commercial nursery trade.

Unfortunately, purchasers will be able to receive their orders through drive-thru pick up ONLY on assigned weekends at the Virginia Living Museum parking lot.

Pick-up date/times will be sent through order confirmation email and purchasers must show order confirmation and a valid ID. Purchasers are asked to place your name on the dashboard of your vehicle. Plants will be brought to your car.

Order online HERE.

Latest Posts