Virginia Living Museum fundraiser calls for ambassadors

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Living Museum in Newport News is looking for ambassadors to help the museum carry on its mission to connect people to nature! It’s all part of its massive fundraiser called the Living Otter Ball that is happening virtually right now. So, what does becoming an ambassador mean?

“They themselves in some way fundraise for the program that they love, or maybe they create a team? You know maybe that’s a team, a family team. Maybe that’s a sorority team, or a high school club team,” said Rebecca Kleinhample, Executive Director of the Virginia Living Museum.

Ambassadors can select any area of the museum they want to support: education programs, conservation programming, an animal, or native wildlife at the museum.

“So, honestly, it’s just a chance for everyone to share their enthusiasm about what the museum does and what it brings to our community,” Kleinhample said.

The Living Otter Ball is important for the museum, which Kleinhample says is seeing roughly 53% of its normal visitation right now.

“Honestly, as an independent non-profit that’s supported through the city and through our audience, we need you to love what we do and support what we do financially, too.”

The Living Otter Ball is happening now through May 20th. To learn more about becoming an ambassador, or to donate to the Virginia Living Museum through this fundraiser, click here.