Virginia Living Museum adds another endangered red wolf to its habitat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Living Museum now has an 11-year-old female American Red Wolf.

The Red Wolf is one of the most endangered mammals in North America.

In conjunction with their Species Survival Plan, the museum will work to reintroduce the American Red Wolf back into the wild. The Survival Plan is an effort between the USFWS and AZA to protect Red Wolves in the future.

But for now, the female wolf, who came here from the Brevard Zoo in Florida, will be a companion for the Virginia Living Museum’s 12-year-old male wolf. They will live together in the wolf habitat on the museum’s outdoor trail.

The museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, I64, exit 258A. Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children (ages 3-12). Children ages 2 and under are free.

For more information call 757-595-1900 or visit the web site at thevlm.org.