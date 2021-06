NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia International Tattoo is back in Norfolk after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

This year’s event starts Thursday and goes through Sunday at Old Dominion University’s S.B. Ballard Stadium.

There will be performances from the U.S. Army, Navy and Marines bands, an “all-star” assembly of bagpipers and more.

Thursday night’s lineup starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.