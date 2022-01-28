Virginia International Tattoo marching to Scope Arena for 25th year

The event will take place Thursday, April 28 - Sunday, May 1.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Arts Festival’s Virginia International Tattoo is returning to Norfolk’s Scope Arena for its 25th anniversary.

Event organizers say this year’s event will take place Thursday, April 28 – Sunday, May 1 and feature an all-new international cast. The four performances will include a musical tribute to “March King” John Phillip Souza and an emotional celebration of the resilience of the human spirit.

The event will also feature traditions including the rousing sing-along service songs of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard; the moving grand choir performances of the National Anthem and Amazing Grace.

Last year, the event was held outdoors at Old Dominion University’s Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

This year’s theme is ‘March On: A Celebration of Resilience.’ Shows are scheduled for:

Thursday, April 28, 7:30 PM

Friday, April 29, 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 30, 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 1, 2:30 PM

Tickets for the event are now available.