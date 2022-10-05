NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The 34th Annual Virginia Fall Wine Festival will be returning to Town Point Park in Norfolk this month!
According to a press release, the festival will take place on October 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will showcase more than 25 of Virginia’s top wineries.
Visitors will have a chance to sample, taste, and purchase premiere Virginia wine while also enjoying live music, food and specialty wine merchandise.
A variety of ticket options for the festival are now on sale:
- General Admission – includes admission to the festival, does not include tasting privileges
- Tasting Ticket- includes admission into the festival and tasting privileges
- Reserved Table – includes admission into the festival, a souvenir glass, tasting privileges and reserved seating with a table for eight guests
- Boater Package – includes space for a 35′ boat to dock, admission into the festival, and tasting privileges for four guests. *Please call 757-441-2345 to reserve a boater package
- Saturday: $220
- Sunday: $220
For more information about the wine festival, visit the festival’s website.