Virginia Fall Wine Festival returns to Town Point Park in October

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Fall Wine Festival is set to return for its 33rd annual event at Town Point Park in downtown Norfolk.

The two-day event, set for October 16 & 17, will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Wine sampling will end at 4:30 p.m., while wine sales are expected to stop at 5:00 p.m.

Event organizers say the two-day event will feature wine from more than 30 wineries with over 200 varieties from the Commonwealth. In addition, there will be entertainment and shopping.

A variety of ticket options to the event are currently on sale – general admission, tasting, reserved table and a boater package.

General Admission – Includes admission into festival, does not include tasting privileges. Saturday : Advance: $30 | Day of: $35 Sunday : Advance: $25 | Day of: $30

Tasting – Includes admission into festival, souvenir glass, and tasting privileges. Saturday : Advance: $40 | Day of: $45 Sunday : Advance: $35 | Day of: $40

Reserved Table – Includes admission into festival, a souvenir glass, tasting privileges and reserved seating with a table for 8 guests. Saturday : $390 Sunday : $315

Boater package – Includes space for a 35′ boat to dock, admission into festival, a souvenir glass, and tasting privileges for 4 guests. *Please call 757-441-2345 to reserve a boater package. Saturday: Advance: $200 | Day of: $250 Sunday: Advance: $200 | Day of: $250



Virginia has been named one of the 10 best wine travel destinations in the world by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.