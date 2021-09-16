Virginia Fall Wine Festival returns to Town Point Park in October

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Fall Wine Festival is set to return for its 33rd annual event at Town Point Park in downtown Norfolk.
The two-day event, set for October 16 & 17, will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Wine sampling will end at 4:30 p.m., while wine sales are expected to stop at 5:00 p.m.
Event organizers say the two-day event will feature wine from more than 30 wineries with over 200 varieties from the Commonwealth. In addition, there will be entertainment and shopping.
A variety of ticket options to the event are currently on sale – general admission, tasting, reserved table and a boater package.
- General Admission – Includes admission into festival, does not include tasting privileges.
- Tasting – Includes admission into festival, souvenir glass, and tasting privileges.
- Reserved Table – Includes admission into festival, a souvenir glass, tasting privileges and reserved seating with a table for 8 guests.
- Boater package – Includes space for a 35′ boat to dock, admission into festival, a souvenir glass, and tasting privileges for 4 guests. *Please call 757-441-2345 to reserve a boater package.
- Saturday: Advance: $200 | Day of: $250
- Sunday: Advance: $200 | Day of: $250
Virginia has been named one of the 10 best wine travel destinations in the world by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.