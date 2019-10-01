Virginia Children’s Festival hoping to break world record for largest Baby Shark dance party

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – This year’s Virginia Children’s Festival in Norfolk is hoping to make history with the largest Baby Shark dance party.

Get ready to have the tune stuck in your head again. At least this time, it’s for a good, possibly historic, reason.

In hopes to catch a Guinness World Record, Norfolk is casting Baby Shark bates for the 31st Virginia Children’s Festival at Town Point Park.

The Hurrah Players will lead the two, that’s right, two, dance parties on the WHRO Public Media Lights! Camera! Action! Stage at Town Point Park on Saturday, October 5.

The first dance party will be grooving at 11:20 a.m. with the second one at 2:15 p.m.

Dance participants of all ages are encouraged to wear their favorite baby Shark-inspired outfits for the event.

Tickets for this year’s Virginia Children’s Festival can be found at Festevents’ website.

The current record was held by K-Days Music Festival in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this July with more than 1,000 participants.

If this dance party is successful, they’re going to need a bigger stage.

Oops, wrong reference.