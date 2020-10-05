Virginia Beach’s Holiday Parade at the Beach canceled due to pandemic

A sign welcomes visitors on December 22, 2017 to “Arbo & Santa’s Dog Park”, a residential front yard full of Christmas decorations set up by “Mr. Holiday”, a resident of Washington, DC who celebrates every single holiday of the year. / AFP PHOTO / Eva HAMBACH (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s Holiday Parade at the Beach has been canceled this year due to the pandemic.

The annual parade down Atlantic Avenue was scheduled for Saturday, December 5. Event promoter Live! on Atlantic says it made the decision based on Gov. Northam’s coronavirus guidelines that limit large events and direct people to social distance while not at home.

While the parade may be canceled, another Virginia Beach tradition is still scheduled to take place. The Virginia Beach Boardwalk at BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile starts Friday, November 13 and goes through January 3, 2021.

The light display running the Boardwalk is viewed by car.

For more information on upcoming events in Virginia Beach, click here.