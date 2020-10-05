Virginia Beach’s Holiday Parade at the Beach canceled due to pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s Holiday Parade at the Beach has been canceled this year due to the pandemic.
The annual parade down Atlantic Avenue was scheduled for Saturday, December 5. Event promoter Live! on Atlantic says it made the decision based on Gov. Northam’s coronavirus guidelines that limit large events and direct people to social distance while not at home.
While the parade may be canceled, another Virginia Beach tradition is still scheduled to take place. The Virginia Beach Boardwalk at BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile starts Friday, November 13 and goes through January 3, 2021.
The light display running the Boardwalk is viewed by car.
