Virginia Beach’s American Music Festival to be held virtually due to pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The 2020 American Music Festival in Virginia Beach will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“AMF has had to overcome hurricanes, massive thunderstorms, heavy surf, high tides, and strong gusting winds,” organizers say. “And this year’s global COVID19 pandemic won’t stop AMF either.”
The annual event has been held the past 26 years over Labor Weekend at the Oceanfront, but this year you’ll be able to watch from the comfort of your couch. The virtual concert will be held Saturday, Sept. 5 from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and include:
- Johnny Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls
- Bret Michaels
- Marc Roberge of O.A.R.
- Michael Franti
- Moon Taxi
- Trevor Young of SOJA
- Phil Vassar
- Larkin PoeCarbon Leaf
You can watch here on WAVY.com, on YouTube and on Facebook.
Another big event at the Oceanfront in September, the Virginia Beach Neptune Festival (scheduled for September 25-27) was canceled for the first time in its 47-year history.
