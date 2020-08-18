Virginia Beach’s American Music Festival to be held virtually due to pandemic

LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 04: Musician John Rzeznik performs onstage during the Unbridled Eve Gala during the 144th Kentucky Derby at Galt House Hotel & Suites on May 4, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images fro Unbridled Eve)

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The 2020 American Music Festival in Virginia Beach will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“AMF has had to overcome hurricanes, massive thunderstorms, heavy surf, high tides, and strong gusting winds,” organizers say. “And this year’s global COVID19 pandemic won’t stop AMF either.”

The annual event has been held the past 26 years over Labor Weekend at the Oceanfront, but this year you’ll be able to watch from the comfort of your couch. The virtual concert will be held Saturday, Sept. 5 from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and include:

Johnny Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls

Bret Michaels

Marc Roberge of O.A.R.

Michael Franti

Moon Taxi

Trevor Young of SOJA

Phil Vassar

Larkin PoeCarbon Leaf

You can watch here on WAVY.com, on YouTube and on Facebook.

Another big event at the Oceanfront in September, the Virginia Beach Neptune Festival (scheduled for September 25-27) was canceled for the first time in its 47-year history.

Latest Posts: