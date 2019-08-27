Virginia Beach’s American Music Festival, now 5 days, starts Wednesday

This weekend, check out one of the nation’s longest running and largest annual outdoor oceanfront music events.

The American Music Festival will feature dozens of international recording acts. All performances take place at the 5th Street Main Stage.

Headliners include Lee Brice (performing Friday evening), 311 (Saturday evening) and +Live+ with special guest Dashboard Confessional (Sunday night).

Vertical Horizon, Cracker, Parmalee, Blind Boys of Alabama, Larkin Poe, Camper Van Beethoven, William Michael Morgan and Tenille Arts are also featured performers during the 5-day festival.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Half-Marathon also takes place Sunday, attracting thousands of runners and walkers from around the world. All the proceeds benefit Virginia Legends Walk.

The American Music Festival kicks off Wednesday at the 24th Street Stage, and all other stages open on Friday afternoon. All music performances are free, except for the acts at the 5th Street Stage. Individual day tickets cost $30. 3-day general admission wristbands start at $75.

