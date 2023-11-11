VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The kitty “Keagan” has finally been rescued, bringing much needed closure to residents and animal lovers alike.

After nine long days of worrying about the feline, Bill the Kidden Rescue officially retrieved baby “Keagan Nando.” The kitten was trapped in Virginia Beach Town Center’s storm water system. The rescue received help from different organizations in order to rescue the beloved animal.

Courtesy: Bill the Kidden Rescue Courtesy: Bill the Kidden Rescue

The rescue thanked the organizations who contributed to the successful rescue mission, including WAVY-TV 10.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for their support,” the rescue said.

Keagan is not available for adoption at this time, and they do not accept early applications.

For anyone wishing to donate, use this link.