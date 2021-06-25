Virginia Beach Town Center hosts summer movie nights

People watch a movie in an outdoor park in Hong Kong Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Hong Kong’s first socially-distanced outdoor entertainment park opened its doors to public on Tuesday, as the events and entertainment industry adjusts to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Town Center announced on Friday that they are hosting a series of family-friendly outdoor movie nights this summer.

The events, Movies in the Plaza, will be held each Saturday night at 8:30 in July and August. Guests will be able to enjoy the movies on a large outdoor screen near the fountain plaza.

Movies are free and open to the public. In addition, a limited amount of free popcorn will be available.

Each screening will also have limited seating, so guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

The screening schedule is as follows:

July 3 – Moana

July 10 – Shrek

July 17 – How To Train Your Dragon

July 24 – Mulan (original)

July 31 – The Little Rascals

August 7 – Coco

August 14 – The Croods (original)

August 21 – Up

August 28 – Cars

All showings are weather-dependent. Guests are encouraged to visit their Facebook page for weather updates.