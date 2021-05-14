Virginia Beach Town Center honors class of 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach, in partnership with the Central Business District Association (CBDA), are hosting a public art display at Town Center to honors the class of 2021.

Graduation Expressions 2021 is an opportunity for local artists to honor the class of 2021. The streets of Virginia Beach Town Center will be lined with life-size graduation caps that were personalized with quotes from local artists.

“Town Center celebrates the achievements of our graduates and understands the challenges of the past year. This is our way of saying – congratulations on the job well done” said Jeanne Evans-Cox the Executive Director of the Central Business District Association.

In addition, visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the photo opportunities at the life-sized graduation cap suspended over the lower fountain.

The exhibit will run from May 7 to June 13.