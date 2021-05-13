Virginia Beach Town Center announces return of live entertainment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday afternoon, the City of Virginia Beach, in partnership with the Central Business District Association (CBDA), announced the return of live entertainment to Town Center.

“Its time to enjoy life again,” said Jeanne Evans-Cox the Executive Director of the Central Business District Association.

Local artists, as well as special guest acts, will perform at the Fountain Plaza from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday – Sunday nights starting May 14. Guests are encouraged to enjoy outdoor dining at nearby restaurants to hear the live music while they are dining.

All events are free and open to the public. They will be held in accordance with the CDC guidelines.

