VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach is set to host a Read Across America Day celebration on Mar. 3.

According to a press release, over 400 early education classrooms will participate in the community-wide read. The celebration will kick off with a video read of the book “The Word Collectors” from City Manager Patrick Duhaney and other special guests.

Over 6,500 books will also be given out to young children across the community during the event.

To learn more about Read Across America Day, click here.