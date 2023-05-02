Virginia Beach Taco Festival is coming to Waterside this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The popular Virginia Beach Taco Festival is set to take place May 6-7.

The festival will take place at The Shack, located at 712 Atlantic Avenue, and will feature some of the best local restaurants and food trucks. The event will also have live entertainment, a tequila expo area, and margarita bars.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Below are the following times and ticket prices for the festival. Note that some of the tickets are sold out:

General Admission: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. $15.99 Entry to the festival Free taco voucher

VIP Admission: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. $65.99 Early admission Five fulle-size taco or vendor samples Three beverage vouchers VIP indoor area with private bathroom, bar, and DJ



To purchase tickets and to learn more about the festival, click here.