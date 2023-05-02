VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The popular Virginia Beach Taco Festival is set to take place May 6-7.
The festival will take place at The Shack, located at 712 Atlantic Avenue, and will feature some of the best local restaurants and food trucks. The event will also have live entertainment, a tequila expo area, and margarita bars.
Below are the following times and ticket prices for the festival. Note that some of the tickets are sold out:
- General Admission: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- $15.99
- Entry to the festival
- Free taco voucher
- VIP Admission: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- $65.99
- Early admission
- Five fulle-size taco or vendor samples
- Three beverage vouchers
- VIP indoor area with private bathroom, bar, and DJ
To purchase tickets and to learn more about the festival, click here.