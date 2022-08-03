Is taco eating your dream job? There’s a big payday coming for the first Director of Taco Relations (Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – After being suspended in May due to the weather, the popular Virginia Beach Taco Festival has been rescheduled for this month.

According to the events Facebook page, the festival will take place on August 20 and 21 at the Shack on 8th Street. The festival will have some of the best restaurants and food trucks from the area along with live entertainment, games, a Margarita bar, rivers of orange crushes and more.

Both days will have two sessions (12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and the festival will be offering general admission and VIP ticket options. All VIP tickets include one-hour early admission, five full-size signature taco or vendor samples, three beverage vouchers, access to the exclusive VIP area, a custom commemorative shot glass and keepsake bag, and a handcrafted bottle of hot sauce

Tickets for the event are currently on sale at the following rates:

$14.99 for Saturday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. general admission

$59.99 for Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. VIP admission

$9.99 for Saturday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. general admission

$49.99 for Saturday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. VIP admission

$9.99 for Sunday both sessions of general admission

$49.99 for Sunday both sessions of VIP admission

Kids 10 and under are FREE with a paying adult ticket

For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website.