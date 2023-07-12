VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An array of area restaurants and food trucks are bringing their best street food to a party at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The Virginia Beach Street Food Festival is coming back for its third year August 12 and 13 at The Shack on 8th. The festival will have bands and DJs, eating challenges, a cornhole tournament and more — and all food truck items will be priced at $5 or less.

Organizers haven’t announced this year’s lineup yet, but previous years have featured more than a dozen vendors serving up everything from Mexican street corn to jerk chicken mac & cheese to bourbon glazed wings.

You do have to buy tickets beforehand, which start at $6.99 for general admission for Sunday pre-sale. Early bird tickets for Saturday are $9.99 plus fees.

VIP tickets are $44.99 and get you two-hour early exclusive access starting at noon on Saturday or Sunday. Those include $10 in food vouchers, three beverage tickets and other perks like a VIP chocolate fountain.

You can buy tickets now at this link and check out their social media for photos and info from previous years.