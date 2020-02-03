Virginia Beach Schools offer on-site college admissions program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Not every high school student feels prepared to take the next step post graduation. Virginia Beach City Public Schools faculty and staff hope to make the transition a little smoother.

On Wednesday, February 5, VBCPS will host their second annual on-site college admissions program.

HERE’S HOW IT WORKS!

First, graduating seniors register for the event through their school counselor. Once the counselor presents the students with a list of school, the student must go home and apply to the schools of their choice prior to the event.

Upon arrival, students will be given their transcripts. From there, students will have the opportunity to not only interview with college and universities, but receive an admissions decision all in a single day.

“Last year, we had 14 colleges and universities from Virginia and Maryland, this year we have twenty-one schools being represented,” said school counselor Allison Hill.

In addition, there will be representatives from the military and apprenticeship programs to provide information to students about career opportunities.

Colleges and Universities offering on-site admissions include:

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Radford University

Randolph College

Campbell University

Marymount University

Tidewater Community College

Norfolk State University

Liberty University

St. Andrews University

Longwood University

Bryant & Stratton College

Shaw University

Chowan University

Mary Baldwin University

Ferrum College

Barton College

Virginia Wesleyan University

Wave Leadership College

Virginia Beach City Public Schools On-Site College Admissions Program is Wednesday, February 5 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Green Run High School.