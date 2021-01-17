Virginia Beach Restaurant Week begins with local signature specials

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Restaurant Week will begin at the end of the month with local signature specials for guests to enjoy.

The event will run from January 31 until February 6 and guests can visit some of the city’s popular restaurants for each meal.

Chefs will be serving up innovative menus featuring tantalizing culinary creations.

Restaurants are featuring pre-fixed menus with:

  • $5 and $10 breakfasts
  • $10 and $15 two-course lunches
  • $20, $25, $35 three-course dinners
  • NEW for this year – $25, $40, and $60 take-out family meals

Also, $5 Signature Restaurant Week Cocktails and specially priced Wine by the Bottle will be at participating locations.

A list of restaurants is coming soon, so check back for details.

For more information, click here.

