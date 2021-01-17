Virginia Beach Restaurant Week begins with local signature specials

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Restaurant Week will begin at the end of the month with local signature specials for guests to enjoy.
The event will run from January 31 until February 6 and guests can visit some of the city’s popular restaurants for each meal.
Chefs will be serving up innovative menus featuring tantalizing culinary creations.
Restaurants are featuring pre-fixed menus with:
- $5 and $10 breakfasts
- $10 and $15 two-course lunches
- $20, $25, $35 three-course dinners
- NEW for this year – $25, $40, and $60 take-out family meals
Also, $5 Signature Restaurant Week Cocktails and specially priced Wine by the Bottle will be at participating locations.
A list of restaurants is coming soon, so check back for details.
