VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach ranks in the top 10 best cities for cornhole lovers, according to LawnStarter.

In honor of the 2023 American Cornhole Organizations Worlds (July 24-29), and the American Cornhole League World Championships (July 29-Aug 6.,) LawnStarter ranked 200 of the biggest cities in the U.S. The cities were ranked on the basis of access to cornhole venues, park and yard space, clubs, tournaments, etc.

The rankings put Virginia Beach at No. 6.

Hampton Roads has its own ties to cornhole with Chesapeake native Mike Harvey as a top ranked player in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia in 2021.