VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach, Beach Events, and IMGoing announce the first six performances in the Oceanfront Concert Series, presented by Langley Federal Credit Union.

The Virginia Beach Oceanfront Concert Series brings national recording artists to perform free concerts throughout the summer.

The first half of this year’s lineup includes southern rockers, the Marshall Tucker Band, hip-hop icon, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and multi-platinum singer/songwriter, Andy Grammer.

All artists will be performing on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Park Stages on either 24th Street or 17th Street, and all shows are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The concerts are free and open to the public and of all ages.

Additional concerts will be announced soon.

The Summer 2023 lineup includes:

Marshall Tucker Band , Wednesday, June 7, 24th Street Park

, Wednesday, June 7, 24th Street Park Proyecto Uno , Thursday, June 15, 24th Street Park

, Thursday, June 15, 24th Street Park DJ Jazzy Jeff , Wednesday, June 21, 17th Street Park

, Wednesday, June 21, 17th Street Park Straight No Chaser , Wednesday, June 28, 24th Street Park

, Wednesday, June 28, 24th Street Park Moe , Wednesday, July 12, 24th Street Park

, Wednesday, July 12, 24th Street Park Andy Grammer, Wednesday, July 19, 17th Street Park

* Lineup is subject to change.

For more information please check Virginia Beach Events’ official website.