Virginia Beach FunkFest Beach Party goes virtual

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Year after year, thousands gather at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for the last weekend of August to party the night away at the iconic “FunkFest Beach Party.”

However, due to the pandemic, the party is moving online.

“I think it’s the most exciting festival of the year. We call it the Virginia Beach FunkFest Beach Party. People come with their lawn chairs, see old friends, and listen to old school funk all night long,” said Ike Owens, one of the founding organizers of Funk Fest.

This year, the 11th Annual Virginia Beach FunkFest Beach Party, presented by Chartway Federal Credit Union, will consist of two shows. Saturday’s show features E.U. (Experience Unlimited) and Rose Royce and Sunday’s show features Bar-Kays and The Dazz Band.

Despite the change in location, organizers believe attendees will still be thoroughly entertained. They also hope each show will provide viewers with a much-needed mental break from everything happening in the world right now.

“We knew we couldn’t cancel the show. After speaking with our other sponsors, we all agreed on how important this event is to our community. So we made a way,” said Owens.

Live! On Atlantic will present this year’s festival with a FREE two-night broadcast event on Saturday, August 29, and Sunday, August 30 from 8 p.m.to 9:30 p.m. Shows will broadcast exclusively on YouTube, Facebook and WSKY.

