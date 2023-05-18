VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Farmers Market will host the Strawberry Jamboree on May 20.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3640 Dam Neck Rd. Guest will can take advantage of over 90 vendors, food trucks and activities for kids.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Specials guests will also make an appearance during the event, including the National Capital Band who will play from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To read more information about the farmers market and the event, visit the farmers market’s website.