Virginia Beach announces series of pop up musical performances

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department is hosting “#VBArts On Tour,” at various venues across the city this summer.

The pilot program consists of several small, low-tech street-performer style performances that aims to re-engage the community with live performances.

“The performing arts have a profound impact on our local economy,” said Hillary Plate, Cultural Programming and Grants Coordinator with the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department. “From ticket sales, to restaurant business, to set-builders, crew members, and more, the performing arts are a job and revenue generator. It’s important to help restart that engine.”

The schedule of events is as follows:

Symphonicity performs live! Date: June 10 Time: 5:30 p.m. Location: Red Wing Park (1398 General Booth Blvd.)



Celebrate Philippines Independence Day Date: June 12 Time: 2:30 p.m. Location: Kempes Landing Park Gazebo (524 Kempsville Road)



Teens with a Purpose Date: June 19 Time: 9 a.m. Location: ViBe Creative District Stage (1810 Cypress Ave.)



Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Virginia Musical Theatre perform live! Date: July 10 Time: 2:30 p.m. Location: Zeiders American Dream Theater Balcony (4509 Commerce St.)



Tidewater Arts Outreach and Tidewater Winds perform live! Date: July 17 Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Location: ViBe Creative District Stage (1810 Cypress Ave.)



For more information and additional events, visit their website.