Virginia Beach announces series of events celebrating Juneteenth

FILE – In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Zebiyan Fields, 11, at center, drums alongside more than 20 kids at the front of the Juneteenth parade in Flint, Mich. Juneteenth celebration started with the freed slaves of Galveston, Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department announced a series of free arts and cultural events to celebrate Juneteenth.

The holiday dates back to 1865 and is the official date when slavery was abolished throughout the country. Governor Northam declared it a state holiday last year.

“Every year we celebrate July 4th, Independence Day … but that freedom we celebrate did not include everyone … it’s time we elevate this, not just a celebration by and for some Virginians, but one acknowledged and celebrated by all of us because that’s how important this event is,” Northam said last year.

This year’s events in Virginia Beach will begin on June 17 and run to the official holiday on June 19.

“We’re so happy to be able to use the power of the cultural arts to bring people together in-person for this important celebration,” said Emily Labows, Director of the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department. “We look forward to providing our community with a variety of cultural experiences to connect with their friends, family and neighbors, all while learning about important histories.”

The schedule of events is:

June 17

Thoroughgood House Expanded Tour Hours; Special Juneteenth-related Tour will take place at the Thoroughgood House which will be open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

which will be open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Virginia Beach Public Art Walk: “Portraits from a Place of Grace” Cultural Affairs will host a FREE Public Art Walk at the future home of the Virginia African American Cultural Center (VAACC) to view the public art installation “Portraits from a Place of Grace.”

June 18

June 19

African American Music Month Celebration will be held June 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Renaissance Academy grounds and feature TFC Band, with their signature musical blend of Classic Soul, Motown, Funk and more. The event will also feature Becky Livas and a Hampton Roads Youth Poet Laureate Ambassador from Teens With a Purpose.

