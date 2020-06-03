Virginia Arts Festival: Virtual connections

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — This season didn’t go as planned for the Virginia Arts Festival in Norfolk. However, the organization is still making sure the community gets a taste of fine arts through its Virtual Connections page.

It includes a complete resource of these archived performances, such as listings for broadcast and links to experience the performances digitally from classical music to contemporary dance.

“Each week, we’re posting ties to the Virginia Arts Festival. Either artists from the past or artists that would’ve been at this year’s festival,” said Executive Director Rob Cross.

Due to COVID-19, the staff had to dismantle and rearrange 55 performances originally set to take place from mid April through the end of May.

“A lot of the artists want to be working so they were thrilled to be able to move their concerts to next year. A few of the artists, we’ll have to move to the 2022 festival because they’re already committed to another engagement for 2021,” Cross added.

This weekend, watch the full-length version of Creole Giselle live on YouTube, this Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m. hosted by Dance Theatre of Harlem Artistic Director Virginia Johnson.

Viewers will be able to enjoy the full ballet of Creole Giselle, featuring Norfolk native Lorraine Graves, which was filmed for television broadcast in Aarhus, Denmark, in September of 1987.

For more content, fans can follow Virginia Arts Festival’s social media @VaArtsFest on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

