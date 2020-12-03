Virginia Arts Festival presents The Journey with Scott Silven

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Arts Festival has co-commissioned a new production with the world-renowned illusionist artist Scott Silven to bring a brand new, mesmerizing virtual show, The Journey.

“The hope is that I create theatre for the mind. I use the audience’s memories and imaginations to create experiences they hopefully remember for a very long time,” said Silven.

Earlier this year, Silven paid a visit to his family in Scotland and ended up having to stay once the pandemic began.

“I thought ‘what an extraordinary experience to be back home. I need to create something that speaks of this experience.’ So, I got my creative team together and filmed some of the content,” Silven added.

The interactive virtual experience will connect audience members with the picturesque Scotland countryside. With a maximum of 30 guests per show, the experience is both intimate and astounding.

“There are films the audience interacts with before they come into the live experience. It shows the Scottish landscape and asks them what they think of home and their childhood. Then they bring those memories to the live online experience where they interact with me directly,” said Silven.

The online virtual performance will stream December 8-13, 2020, and now January 8-10, 2021. Tickets can be purchased on vafest.org or by calling the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office at 757-282-2822.